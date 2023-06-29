As I Progress Through Dimensions, Do I See the Same Way? How Spirits See, Change of Soul And Physical Form, The Key To Understanding the Rest of Your Existence, Why Understand Love

Original:https://youtu.be/-hAtgGGBtrc
20120505 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Adelaide P1
Cut:
1h25m46s - 1h35m09s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
******************************
“IF OUR FASCINATION IS NOT WITH LOVE, WE REALLY LOSE THE POINT OF THE ENTIRE UNIVERSE.”
@ 1h32m14s
“LOVE IS SCIENTIFIC. LOVE IS ALSO LOGICAL. IT IS ALSO OF COURSE AN EMOTION OR FEELING - IT’S EMOTIONAL. BUT IT ALSO HAS THESE OTHER FLAVOURS, THESE OTHER THINGS WE’RE OFTEN LOOKING FOR.”
@ 1h32m29s
“UNLESS YOU UNDERSTAND WHAT THE MOST IMPORTANT THING IS TO DISCOVER – LOVE, YOU WILL NEVER UNDERSTAND ALL THE OTHER THINGS THAT ARE POTENTIALLY ABLE TO DISCOVER. BECAUSE THEY ARE ALL BASED ON LAWS OF LOVE.”
@ 1h33m08s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.