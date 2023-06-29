Create New Account
As I Progress Through Dimensions, Do I See the Same Way? How Spirits See, Change of Soul And Physical Form, The Key To Understanding the Rest of Your Existence, Why Understand Love
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Yesterday

Original:https://youtu.be/-hAtgGGBtrc

20120505 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Adelaide P1


Cut:

1h25m46s - 1h35m09s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************



“IF OUR FASCINATION IS NOT WITH LOVE, WE REALLY LOSE THE POINT OF THE ENTIRE UNIVERSE.”

@ 1h32m14s


“LOVE IS SCIENTIFIC. LOVE IS ALSO LOGICAL. IT IS ALSO OF COURSE AN EMOTION OR FEELING - IT’S EMOTIONAL. BUT IT ALSO HAS THESE OTHER FLAVOURS, THESE OTHER THINGS WE’RE OFTEN LOOKING FOR.”

@ 1h32m29s


“UNLESS YOU UNDERSTAND WHAT THE MOST IMPORTANT THING IS TO DISCOVER – LOVE, YOU WILL NEVER UNDERSTAND ALL THE OTHER THINGS THAT ARE POTENTIALLY ABLE TO DISCOVER. BECAUSE THEY ARE ALL BASED ON LAWS OF LOVE.”

@ 1h33m08s


Keywords
energy flowintellectdivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godspheres and dimensionssoul awakeningspheres of probationsoul and mind awarenesshow spirits seeexperiencing truthgrowing in lovemind and soulscience and lovefascinated about lovegods universal lawuniverse discovery

