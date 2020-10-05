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Battle Ready 2 | The Seed of Satan | Mark Johnson
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760 views • October 05, 2020
Bushfire Ministries Live Stream | Battle Ready 2 | Mark Johnson | 4th October 2020
Why the flood? Why would God pick Noah and save them? What was going on in the days of Noah?
Mark explains this and more, giving a greater understanding of the battleground into which we have all been born. Get your Bibles out and seek the Lord for yourself, and look forward to the return of the King when satan's seed will finally be wiped off the face of the earth. Amen!
Why the flood? Why would God pick Noah and save them? What was going on in the days of Noah?
Mark explains this and more, giving a greater understanding of the battleground into which we have all been born. Get your Bibles out and seek the Lord for yourself, and look forward to the return of the King when satan's seed will finally be wiped off the face of the earth. Amen!
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