Trump To Forcibly Remove Palestinians From Gaza?

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt: "The president is prepared to rebuild Gaza for Palestinians and all peace-loving people who want real economic development and opportunity in the region. This is a region that has been controlled by Iranian-backed terrorists, Hamas, who have brutalized not just Israelis, but Palestinians too. It is because of Hamas that you see those images (of Gaza devastation) on that screen. Gaza has become a demolition site because Hamas launched that brutal attack on Israel on October the 7th..."

It's pretty well accepted in the truther community that the false flag Hamas attack on October 7th was probably orchestrated by Israel itself, or at least allowed to happen. Furthermore, the displacement of the Palestinian people and the destruction of their homes was not due to any "Iran-backed terrorists." It's basically because of decades and decades of intermittent bombing of Palestine by Israel and the IDF ("mowing the lawn") that has Gaza has been reduced to massive piles of rubble.

So, three or four weeks into the new presidency and already the administration is lying to the American people thorough its pretty new interface. So much for truth, transparency and accountability...

Trump the Great Deceiver

