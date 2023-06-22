U.S. WAR HAWKS PASS RESOLUTION DEMANDING LONG-RANGE MISSILES FOR UKRAINIAN STRIKE ON RUSSIA https://www.trunews.com/stream/u-s-war-hawks-pass-resolution-demanding-long-range-missiles-for-ukrainian-strike-on-russia

JUN 21

Led by Texas Congressman Michael McCaul, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee voted today to encourage the Biden Administration to promptly ship long range missiles to Ukraine. Yesterday Russia’s defense minister General Shogui warned that America and Great Britain would be dragged into the war if Ukraine strikes Russian territory with Western long range missiles. He said Russia would respond by attacking decision making centers.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/21/23