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AFU Offensive on Beryslav - Chronicle of Battles, August 29 - September 26 - map, music, text.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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63 views • September 27, 2022

AFU Offensive on Beryslav

Chronicle of Battles, August 29 — September 26

▪️ At the end of August, the AFU launched a major offensive in the Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih direction. One of the objectives was to strike in the direction of Beryslav to split the Russian Armed Forces' grouping on the right bank of the Dnipro into two parts.

▪️ Near Andriivka and Lozove, the AFU forced the Inhulets and advanced to the village of Sukhyi Stavok, but withdrew under the strikes of the Russian Armed Forces.

▪️ On 31 August, the AFU managed to take the ruins of Sukhyi Stavok and occupy Kostromka and reach the village of Bruskyns’ke. Ukrainian units found themselves in open terrain and were heavily hit by Russian artillery and aviation. The enemy lost over 30 pieces of equipment and withdrew back to Sukhyi Stavok.

▪️The Ukrainian command launched another attack on September 2. AFU firward units occupied Bezimenne, but the Russian Air Force's Su-34 wing dropped almost two dozen tonnes of FAB-500 air bombs there. The village was levelled to the ground.

▪️ On September 9, the AFU reoccupied the ruins of Kostromka and Bezimenne, with advance groups reaching Chkalove. However, the Ukrainian units were forced to retreat to the initial positions under the Russian Armed Forces' strikes.

▪️ By September 13, the AFU only managed to retain control over the outskirts of Sukhyi Stavok. The nearby villages became a "grey zone" and all mobile groups’ attempts to infiltrate into the Russian Armed Forces' rear were suppressed by retaliatory fire.

▪️ By September 26, the front had stabilised. After weeks of continuous suicide attacks in the Kherson direction, the AFU suffered 4,000 casualties, mostly during attempts to attack in the area of Sukhyi Stavok. The Ukrainian offensive on Beryslav ended in complete failure.

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Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1


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