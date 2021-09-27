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Understanding the Fall Equinox - Nature's Messages Revealed - Finding Balance of Light and Darkness
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20 views • September 27, 2021
Hey, hey, my beloveds…it’s that time of year again that we tip the scales from light to dark as the seasons shift to make way for the next natural cycle on planet earth.
Today marks the fall equinox which offers the perfect balance of light and dark with an equal number of hours of daylight as darkness, before shifting into the darker days of fall and winter in preparation for the inevitable and eventual return of spring.
How does this shift in light/dark affect us humans habiting the planet? That’s what I’m sharing in today’s video so you can begin to tap into a deeper understanding of how the energy around you is influencing your personal energy, mindset, and emotions. I find this perspective helps me to reduce the anxiety and overwhelm that life can bring my way, and I hope that it will do the same for you.
Have you ever noticed the energy shifts of the seasons? Do you do anything to celebrate the fall equinox? Share your thoughts and feedback below in the comments, and join us over in Holistic Restoration's community at bit.ly/holisticsupport
Want to learn more about how you can use natural resources around and within you to reduce overwhelm and increase fulfillment? Join me over on Patreon (https://patreon.com/ckrollins) where I’m sharing simple tips to live more holistically with ease even when life’s not easy. I’ll drop links below and thank you for watching, sharing, and for your support…xxoo!!
PS--Be sure to also stop by https://etsy.com/shop/holisticrestoration for inspiring and healing gifts, perfect for the holidays or any occasion really :)
Today marks the fall equinox which offers the perfect balance of light and dark with an equal number of hours of daylight as darkness, before shifting into the darker days of fall and winter in preparation for the inevitable and eventual return of spring.
How does this shift in light/dark affect us humans habiting the planet? That’s what I’m sharing in today’s video so you can begin to tap into a deeper understanding of how the energy around you is influencing your personal energy, mindset, and emotions. I find this perspective helps me to reduce the anxiety and overwhelm that life can bring my way, and I hope that it will do the same for you.
Have you ever noticed the energy shifts of the seasons? Do you do anything to celebrate the fall equinox? Share your thoughts and feedback below in the comments, and join us over in Holistic Restoration's community at bit.ly/holisticsupport
Want to learn more about how you can use natural resources around and within you to reduce overwhelm and increase fulfillment? Join me over on Patreon (https://patreon.com/ckrollins) where I’m sharing simple tips to live more holistically with ease even when life’s not easy. I’ll drop links below and thank you for watching, sharing, and for your support…xxoo!!
PS--Be sure to also stop by https://etsy.com/shop/holisticrestoration for inspiring and healing gifts, perfect for the holidays or any occasion really :)
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