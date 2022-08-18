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Why Your Tongue Is Getting Whiter When Taking Turpentine
A lot of people find that when they take Turpentine (100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine) that Candida Albicans on their tongue which causes a white coating on it becomes a lot whiter.
When this occurs for people they tend to freak out because they think that Turpentine is making candida proliferate instead of it eradicating it but is this true or not?
Well if you want to find out exactly why this can occur when taking Turpentine make sure to watch this video from start to finish to find out WHY!
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