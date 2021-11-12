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The Bible Unlocked The Pork Deception #1. Teacher Bro. Yarashalam
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49 views • November 12, 2021
We must keep God's commandments and they are not grievous
"For the love of God consists in this (1 John 4:17), that we keep his commandments: and these are not grievous."
"For the love of God consists in this (1 John 4:17), that we keep his commandments: and these are not grievous."
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