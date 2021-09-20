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9/15/2021 Steve Bannon: The reason the Firewall is not taken down is that those who are colluding with the CCP in the West don’t want to do so. No one is free until the CCP is gone. So, it is in the self-interest of everyone on Earth to help the Chinese people take down the CCP