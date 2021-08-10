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NutriMedicalReportTues10thAug21 H1 SPECIALRINODemGreeZonesDangerVACCIN
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40 views • August 10, 2021
2 hour SPECIAL Dr Bill Deagle MD and John W Spring, Pre Martial Law Infrastructure Bills in Senate, BIDEN Martial Law, Forced Genotoxic Vaccines, Lockdown, REVOLT, Prep Food Water Power Ammo, KardioVasc, PainAway Cream, Super Folate TR,Immune Support and First Line of Defense, SOON EduCap Return to Defeat All Strains of COVID, Mike Lindell Aug 1oth to 12th Video Forensic Proof of Stolen 2020 Trump WIn Election, Biden No Lockdowns No Forced Vaccines, Michelle and Dr Bill Deagle MD, Wellness Answers to Callers eMails Health Restoration Protocols NutriMeds and Healing Tech, Graphene Oxide in Vaccines, Immune Rescue and First Line of Defense, Detox microRNA and Graphene and mitochondrial abnormal DNA, END of Biden Summer 2021, Trump Off Vaccine High Horse Soon, SonicLife, LumenPhoton, PureWater Systems, Immune Protection Protocols, Logic Prepping and Return to Constitutional Republic, WI AudioProven Stolen Election Trump 2020, Multiple Lindell Videos 10th to 12th Aug, END Biden SCAMDemic, KardioVasc, PainAway, SuperFolateTR, Immune Protect COVID, Danger Booster Genotoxic Vaccines
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