The REAL Anthony Fauci with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. [The Corbett Report]SHOW NOTES AND MP3:Joining us today to talk about his new bestselling book, The Real Anthony Fauci, is Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. of ChildrensHealthDefense.org.---------------------------What’s Really Going on Here? [The long rise of Anthony Fauci]The long rise of Anthony Fauci – the J. Edgar Hoover of federal health policy, as RFK, Jr puts it – is a sign of our times.Fauci, to paraphrase “Yellowstone’s” Beth Dutton, has half the people and all the government. Beth’s advice was for a woman to recognize her own worth and put her boyfriend in his place; Fauci’s situation today is far more perilous. Fauci also has half the charm of J. Edgar, and twice the totalitarian instinct. He’ll end up on the wrong end of a pike somewhere, perhaps courtesy of PETA activists. Or we might hear about a Jimmy Hoffa-style disappearance, as the powers-that-be increasingly find him to be a liability to the great reset.Not long ago, Fauci had more than half the people. My own Fauci-admiring, clot-shot advocating, your-liberty-is-killing-Grandma brother is even starting to question the Faucian narrative. When I asked him when he was getting his booster, pointing out his waning immunity from his spring vaccination regime, he shrugged and parried.So what is happening?