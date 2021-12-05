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The REAL Anthony Fauci with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. [The Corbett Report]
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164 views • December 05, 2021
The REAL Anthony Fauci with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. [The Corbett Report]
https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/rfkjr-fauci720p:e
SHOW NOTES AND MP3:
https://www.corbettreport.com/fauci/
Joining us today to talk about his new bestselling book, The Real Anthony Fauci, is Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. of ChildrensHealthDefense.org.
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What’s Really Going on Here? [The long rise of Anthony Fauci]
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/12/karen-kwiatkowski/whats-really-going-on-here/
The long rise of Anthony Fauci – the J. Edgar Hoover of federal health policy, as RFK, Jr puts it – is a sign of our times.
Fauci, to paraphrase “Yellowstone’s” Beth Dutton, has half the people and all the government. Beth’s advice was for a woman to recognize her own worth and put her boyfriend in his place; Fauci’s situation today is far more perilous. Fauci also has half the charm of J. Edgar, and twice the totalitarian instinct. He’ll end up on the wrong end of a pike somewhere, perhaps courtesy of PETA activists. Or we might hear about a Jimmy Hoffa-style disappearance, as the powers-that-be increasingly find him to be a liability to the great reset.
Not long ago, Fauci had more than half the people. My own Fauci-admiring, clot-shot advocating, your-liberty-is-killing-Grandma brother is even starting to question the Faucian narrative. When I asked him when he was getting his booster, pointing out his waning immunity from his spring vaccination regime, he shrugged and parried.
So what is happening?
https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/rfkjr-fauci720p:e
SHOW NOTES AND MP3:
https://www.corbettreport.com/fauci/
Joining us today to talk about his new bestselling book, The Real Anthony Fauci, is Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. of ChildrensHealthDefense.org.
---------------------------
What’s Really Going on Here? [The long rise of Anthony Fauci]
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/12/karen-kwiatkowski/whats-really-going-on-here/
The long rise of Anthony Fauci – the J. Edgar Hoover of federal health policy, as RFK, Jr puts it – is a sign of our times.
Fauci, to paraphrase “Yellowstone’s” Beth Dutton, has half the people and all the government. Beth’s advice was for a woman to recognize her own worth and put her boyfriend in his place; Fauci’s situation today is far more perilous. Fauci also has half the charm of J. Edgar, and twice the totalitarian instinct. He’ll end up on the wrong end of a pike somewhere, perhaps courtesy of PETA activists. Or we might hear about a Jimmy Hoffa-style disappearance, as the powers-that-be increasingly find him to be a liability to the great reset.
Not long ago, Fauci had more than half the people. My own Fauci-admiring, clot-shot advocating, your-liberty-is-killing-Grandma brother is even starting to question the Faucian narrative. When I asked him when he was getting his booster, pointing out his waning immunity from his spring vaccination regime, he shrugged and parried.
So what is happening?
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