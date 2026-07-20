Date: July 20, 2026. Lesson 141-2026. Title: A Nation of Fools - When Honor Get Misplaced

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart begin their study of Proverbs 26 by examining three foundational truths about folly. Solomon warns that honoring a fool is as destructive as snow in summer or rain during harvest, teaches that a groundless curse has no power over the righteous, and explains why fools often respond only to consequences rather than reason. Drawing from both the King James Version and the Septuagint, this lesson encourages believers to value wisdom rightly, reject the fear of baseless accusations, and trust that God protects those who walk in righteousness.

Lesson 141-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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