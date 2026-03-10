Dr. Chris Shade's Background and Involvement in Functional Medicine

Ben Weitz, DC: So, can you tell us a little bit about your background and how you became involved in functional medicine in the nutritional supplement field? Chris Shade, PhD: Yeah, it's kind of a funny sort of cyclical path here. I was a son of a professor, I was kind of a nonbeliever in Natural Things. And all of a sudden, you know, I'm in college, so you tthink certain things and you open up your mind a little bit.

And I got into organic farming, and I became an organic farmer. I was really like it was before USDA organic, things are really hardcore soil ecology back then. And I really got involved in it because first I was involved in environmental science, and I saw environmental science as a profession is just running around behind the polluters, making them feel good about things and make you look like you're actually doing something.

But it was bullshit. And so I got deeply involved in food supply and health from food supply. And real organic farming is, like I said, is deeply ecologic. And there's all this interaction between the microbes and the organic matter and the mineral matter inputs and this whole food web that's going on the soil to feed this food web that's coming up above the soil.

And it's only now that we've gotten so sophisticated about GI and digestion that we see it in a similar way that we used to look at soil. I joke that I went out of business in organic farming the year that Whole Foods came along. You know, early for the whole thing.

06/23/2019 - Keto Diet with Dr. Christopher Shade: Rational Wellness Podcast 111: https://youtu.be/t156Us1GWsI?si=LDkLWKrcelQAXhxk