Has anyone you've known been injured by a COVID Vaccine in the UK? Then see below





On 10th September 2021 Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope presented the Covid-19 Vaccine Damage Bill for its second reading in the House of Commons.





The bill seeks to require the government sets up an independent review into “disablement caused by Covid-19 vaccinations” and whether or not people who have suffered serious side effects from the vaccine are able to access adequate compensation.





If you have been injured or a family member has died after the vaccine, email sir Christopher Chope and tell him directly, so he has the facts and more statistical weight to support this bill.