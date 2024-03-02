P.3 Shadow-boxing with PNEUMONIA, AGAIN! MVI_8691,8723-5merged

READ DISCLAIMER BELOW!

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/a2a6cfe3-7b33-4012-8a3d-9011be7feb76

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/a646cd82-f5f7-416a-914b-7733e70396de

About the beginning of January, 8 or so weeks ago, 2024, my throat became scratchy, and remained so for at least 5 or 6 weeks, progressing to my bronchial tubes, and probably now, my lungs. Respiratory issues have plagued me my entire life, having had pneumonia multiple times.

DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE! I AM NOT A DOCTOR. IF YOU TRY THIS, IT IS AT YOUR OWN RISK. Do not use Bodyguard in a nebuliser without doing research first, as I am EXPERIMENTING on myself. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. I have done considerable research, and I am confident that Ivermectin, even from horse paste, is effective against respiratory infections, and has a high safety profile. DO NOT USE ANIMAL PASTES WHICH INCLUDE OTHER ACTIVE INGREDIENTS, ONLY USE PASTES WITH ONE ACTIVE INGREDIENT: IVERMECTIN. [THERE MAY BE ADDITIONAL ACTIVE INGREDIENTS WHICH HAVE HIGH HUMAN SAFETY AND EFFICACY STATUS, BUT I HAVE NO PERSONAL EXPERIENCE WITH THEM.]



