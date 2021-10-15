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Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research Vanessa Gelman RUNS from Veritas' Questions [14.10.2021]
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50 views • October 15, 2021
Note: The Satanist are everywere...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Vanessa+Gelman&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
The #CovidVaxExposed series is one of the BIGGEST stories in Project Veritas History. Big Tech WILL try to CENSOR and REMOVE it from social media. We need YOU to help distribute by proxy!
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87,191 views Oct 14, 2021
Project Veritas
1.33M subscribers
https://youtu.be/50kghlaHYvM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Vanessa+Gelman&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
The #CovidVaxExposed series is one of the BIGGEST stories in Project Veritas History. Big Tech WILL try to CENSOR and REMOVE it from social media. We need YOU to help distribute by proxy!
Make sure to follow us on Telegram @projectveritas for continued updates!
Be the first to know when a new video drops! Visit https://CovidVaxExposed.com and sign up for our mailing list!
Thank you for all of your support! Be Brave. Do Something!
87,191 views Oct 14, 2021
Project Veritas
1.33M subscribers
https://youtu.be/50kghlaHYvM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
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