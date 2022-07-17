The Yellow-Blue laundry machine fueled by the gas station, Prophecy

Prophetic word, given on July 14th 2022 around 8pmA very metaphorical word of a specific laundry machine being fueled by the global gas station

Keep in mind, the wording Yellow-Blue instead of Blue-Yellow in this prophecy is on purpose.





Scriptures:

Ezra 9:6, Mark 1:15

Psalm 74:18, 2 Chronicles 36:16, Genesis 6:1-8

2 Corinthians 12:1-5

Matthew 25:41

Revelation 15:7

Revelation 18:5, Genesis 11:4

Isaiah 6:10, Jeremiah 5:21, Ezekiel 12:2, Romans 11:8

Deuteronomy 29:3, Matthew 13:16

Revelation 3:20

Luke 16:22-28,

1 Peter 5:8

Psalm 61:5, Psalm 91





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-07-14-the-yellow-blue-laundry-machine/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski