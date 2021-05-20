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All Quiet On The Western Front [TV Movie 14 Nov 1979]
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36 views • May 20, 2021
Note: I was 15 years old when this movie came out. Comparison with what is going on in today's satanic world? - It's time for our young boys to soon become MEN.
I can not keep up, have a lot of videos I want to share, it must come when there is time. I myself fight daily against the satanic fascist system we have here in Denmark. Links to subs further down.
Storyline: Paul Baumer (Richard Thomas) is a young German who, along with his graduating high school classmates, enlist in the German Imperial Army during World War I.
Originally thinking war would be a great adventure, Paul and his friends discover exactly the opposite as the war drags on and one by one the members of the class are killed in action until only Paul remains
User Reviews
Not a remake, it is its own story.
13 December 2003 | by sdscooper
Many people make the mistake of thinking of this movie as a remake of the 1930 film classic.
In reality, both movies are a visual telling of the 1929 novel by the same name; at different points in time.
This 1979 film is just a retelling of that story, and it's obvious from its differences from the 1930 film.
Personally I like this version better...it's not overacted, it was filmed on location, it has a musical score, and it has a feeling of reality to it that the 1930 film just doesn't seem to have.
No matter how many times I've watched it, the end always leaves me feeling as if I had been a part of the story and its effects linger with my being.
Thanks Richard Thomas and crew
--
All Quiet on the Western Front (1979)
Not Rated | 2h 30min | Drama, War | TV Movie 14 November 1979
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0000078753/
Subs: https://subscene.com/subtitles/all-quiet-on-the-western-front-1979
Source:
8,424 views • Mar 7, 2021
Filme online cu subtitrare
222 subscribers
https://youtu.be/f7ULqplkDxI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcyJ1AYgLWCBbbDYUbxkyXQ/videos
I can not keep up, have a lot of videos I want to share, it must come when there is time. I myself fight daily against the satanic fascist system we have here in Denmark. Links to subs further down.
Storyline: Paul Baumer (Richard Thomas) is a young German who, along with his graduating high school classmates, enlist in the German Imperial Army during World War I.
Originally thinking war would be a great adventure, Paul and his friends discover exactly the opposite as the war drags on and one by one the members of the class are killed in action until only Paul remains
User Reviews
Not a remake, it is its own story.
13 December 2003 | by sdscooper
Many people make the mistake of thinking of this movie as a remake of the 1930 film classic.
In reality, both movies are a visual telling of the 1929 novel by the same name; at different points in time.
This 1979 film is just a retelling of that story, and it's obvious from its differences from the 1930 film.
Personally I like this version better...it's not overacted, it was filmed on location, it has a musical score, and it has a feeling of reality to it that the 1930 film just doesn't seem to have.
No matter how many times I've watched it, the end always leaves me feeling as if I had been a part of the story and its effects linger with my being.
Thanks Richard Thomas and crew
--
All Quiet on the Western Front (1979)
Not Rated | 2h 30min | Drama, War | TV Movie 14 November 1979
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0000078753/
Subs: https://subscene.com/subtitles/all-quiet-on-the-western-front-1979
Source:
8,424 views • Mar 7, 2021
Filme online cu subtitrare
222 subscribers
https://youtu.be/f7ULqplkDxI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcyJ1AYgLWCBbbDYUbxkyXQ/videos
Keywords
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