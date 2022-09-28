Nord Stream Attacks to Trigger WW3: Watch Sept. 30, Protesters in Germany, Russia Wins Four New States, Cetaceans Show Evidence of SARS Bioweapon, Bill Allowing States to Deport Illegals: 09.28.2022

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ANALYSIS: Nord Stream Pipelines Sabotaged, and Only One Country Benefits

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/analysis-nord-stream-pipelines-sabotaged-one-country-benefits/

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“Without Russian Gas, Our Economy Will be Dead!” – Thousands of Protesters March in Eastern German States Against Soaring Energy Prices the Night Before Nord Stream Blasts

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/09/without-russian-gas-economy-will-dead-thousands-protesters-march-eastern-german-states-soaring-energy-prices-night-nord-stream-blasts/

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REFERENDUMS ARE OVER, BALLOTS ARE COUNTED; RUSSIA WINS FOUR NEW STATES

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/referendums-are-over-ballots-are-counted-russia-wins-four-new-states

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Italian scientists investigate whether stranded cetaceans show evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection

https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220927/Italian-scientists-investigate-whether-stranded-cetaceans-show-evidence-of-SARS-CoV-2-infection.aspx

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Sen. Hawley Introduces Bill Allowing States to Deport Illegal Immigrants

https://americanfaith.com/sen-hawley-introduces-legislation-allowing-states-to-deport-illegal-immigrants/

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Read the full articles by subscribing to the Black Star Report Newsletter Program at https://www.terral03.com.



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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

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Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.

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