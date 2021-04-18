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In The Beginning, Christ
Hope Motivates For Action
Hope Motivates For Action
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31 views • April 18, 2021
In this video, I tie a lot of verses together demonstrating Christ to be the absolute focus of all scripture, that He is God, the Creator, and everything communicated to us is through Jesus alone.

I welcome questions! I have several options of how to answer you, video, audio and screen recording etc. to send you a personalized response. In some instances, if I find I'm getting enough of the same question repeatedly, I'll just make a video post to address that subject and send you a link to that post.


Links for questions and donations:

Email: [email protected]

https://www.gettr.com/i/mtfisherman

Paypal link for donations: http://Paypal.com/MTfisherman

Another option; is to give out my bank account # and routing # for an account I have set up for donations as well.

To support me through my AMSOIL dealership, go to AMSOIL.com. When ordering, you's be asked for a referral number during that ordering process, type in the number 1076101; and I will get credit for the sale. If you have any questions about the products before you buy, contact me and I will be glad to answer any questions; that's what a dealer should do to earn his money.

Notes: **** My preference in regard to donations however, is that you donate through regular mail. To go that route, email me at the email address listed above and I will give out a mailing address to send the donation to.
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libertysaviorchristaloneconcentrationlifeprophecyfuturesafetyfoundationdeceivebeginningerrorblessedfocusfalse teachersfixeddelivererdefine
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy