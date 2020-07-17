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Donald Trump partners with the Gates-funded vaccine alliance
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26 views • July 17, 2020
The Conscious Resistance, July 1, 2020
Derrick Broze examines a recent video from the Global Vaccine Alliance and Donald Trump. Still think Trump will protect you from mandatory vaccines?
Sources:
https://theconsciousresistance.com/donald-trump-partners-with-the-gates-funded-global-vaccine-alliance/
Derrick Broze, The Conscious Resistance
Support their work and get a free ounce of Kratom to help with fatigue, stress, addiction, and pain: http://broze.freeounceofkratom.com
Help them advance truth, healing, community building, and empowering the people to wake up and build a better world:
https://www.Patreon.com/DerrickBroze
https://paypal.me/consciousresistance
Derrick Broze examines a recent video from the Global Vaccine Alliance and Donald Trump. Still think Trump will protect you from mandatory vaccines?
Sources:
https://theconsciousresistance.com/donald-trump-partners-with-the-gates-funded-global-vaccine-alliance/
Derrick Broze, The Conscious Resistance
Support their work and get a free ounce of Kratom to help with fatigue, stress, addiction, and pain: http://broze.freeounceofkratom.com
Help them advance truth, healing, community building, and empowering the people to wake up and build a better world:
https://www.Patreon.com/DerrickBroze
https://paypal.me/consciousresistance
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