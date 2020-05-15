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Simon Parkes responds to the community - July 19, 2016
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30 views • May 15, 2020
Alexandra Meadors and Simon Parkes have a very candid and serious conversation in regards to the community’s recent reaction to the fact that Simon Parkes has come out publicly and admitted that he has identified his Reptilian father, Anu, and commanded that he leave his life forever! They do a though review of some of the concerns that have been presented to Simon.
Simon explains that he was extremely pressured in his political career only after he voiced his opinion that President Putin was not the negative person that the U.S. and the U.K. were painting him to be
Simon explains that he was extremely pressured in his political career only after he voiced his opinion that President Putin was not the negative person that the U.S. and the U.K. were painting him to be
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