Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Boostered 💉💉💉 Japanese politician gets cancer from it and admits it kills your immune system.
578 views
channel image
Roobs Flyers
Published 17 hours ago |

🇯🇵 Member Of The Japanese Parliament Kazuhiro Haraguchi: My Disease Is Listed In The Database Of Reported Cases Of The Covid mRNA 'Vaccine'

"I am not sure whether there is a causal link between my blood cancer and the vaccine. However, according to the doctor, my immune system which malfunctioned around the time I received my third dose of vaccine caused my cells to turn into terrorist cells and produced the cancer."

"Those who promote vaccines try to discourage me from listening to anyone who suggests that vaccine is the cause of the disease.  However, my disease is listed in the database of reported cases of vaccine injuries."


Follow @JustDudeChannel 😎 on Telegram.

Join Roobs Flyers:

http://roobsflyers.com/

Telegram - https://t.me/roobsflyers

Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers

Project Matilda - https://www.projectmatilda.com/Roobs

Odysee - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0

Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/

Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08

Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs

Subscribe to our magazine ~ https://roobsflyers.com/roobs-flyers-magazine

Download free flyers ~ https://roobsflyers.com/flyers

Download free PDFs ~ https://roobsflyers.com/pdf-library

Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.

The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.

All rights reserved.

Keywords
cancerpoisongenocidevaccine deathsadverse reactionsmrna gene therapybooster shotscovid vax victimstoxic poisonsjapanese politician

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket