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NIGHT SHADOWS 12012021 -- PULLED from YouTube -- Russia, WW3, China, Jab, Mandates, La Palma
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162 views • December 02, 2021
The war drums are beating once again for China, Russia, Iran, Israel and others. We know from Scriptures that war is coming and the Isaiah 17, Ezekiel 38/39 and Daniel 8 & 11, will come to pass, we just don't know when it will happen. We are in the Shmita year through to September 25/27, 2022. We should then enter another seven-year period known as Daniel 70th week, a time of major trouble. This year should show us many things in the weather, climate, earth changers and also cosmic changes. Then we have a new mutation called Omicron, most likely ramped up in fear and panic to cover the murders of those who took the jab and more...
P.S. Our CD maker crashed and so I wanted our
BGR and Borderlands customers to know their CD’s will be late.
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
P.S. Our CD maker crashed and so I wanted our
BGR and Borderlands customers to know their CD’s will be late.
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month:
http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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