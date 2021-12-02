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NIGHT SHADOWS 12012021 -- PULLED from YouTube -- Russia, WW3, China, Jab, Mandates, La Palma
NIGHT SHADOWS
NIGHT SHADOWS
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162 views • December 02, 2021
The war drums are beating once again for China, Russia, Iran, Israel and others.  We know from Scriptures that war is coming and the Isaiah 17, Ezekiel 38/39 and Daniel 8 & 11, will come to pass, we just don't know when it will happen. We are in the Shmita year through to September 25/27, 2022. We should then enter another seven-year period known as Daniel 70th week, a time of major trouble. This year should show us many things in the weather, climate, earth changers and also cosmic changes. Then we have a new mutation called Omicron, most likely ramped up in fear and panic to cover the murders of those who took the jab and more... 

P.S. Our CD maker crashed and so I wanted our 

BGR and Borderlands customers to know their CD’s will be late.

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