What Does It Mean to Have a Pure Heart in a Dirty World?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
16 views • 3 weeks ago

In this powerful episode of Let’s Talk, Pastor Roderick Webster dives deep into one of Jesus' most profound teachings:
“Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.” — Matthew 5.8

But what does it really mean to be pure in heart in a world filled with temptation, distraction, and brokenness? And how can we experience consistent happiness — not just on Sundays, but every day?

Join Pastor Webster as he unpacks:
    The true Biblical meaning of a “pure heart”
    Why happiness and holiness go hand-in-hand
    How sin begins in the heart before it shows in behavior
    Practical examples of how unclean thoughts corrupt our lives
    What David, Solomon, and Jesus all taught about heart purity

🔔 Don’t forget to subscribe, like, and share this video if it blessed you. Drop a comment below and let us know:
👉 What stood out to you most about purity of heart?

how to be happypure heartlets talk podcastpastor roderick websterwhat is purity of heartmatthew 5-8 explainedbeatitudes sermonconsistent joy in christholiness and happinessclean heart biblechristian podcast 2025bible teaching on the heartgnbc devotioninner holinessovercoming impure thoughts
00:00Introduction: The Pursuit of Consistent Happiness

01:49The Beatitudes: Jesus' Blueprint for Happiness

03:46Understanding Purity of Heart

06:21The Heart's Role in Our Actions and Thoughts

10:11The Importance of a Clean Heart

11:37Practical Examples of Maintaining Purity

16:32Conclusion: God Knows the Heart

