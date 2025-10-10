Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 10, 2025 - Enoch 2.0 announced, with breakthrough COACHES on wellness and finance

- Announcement of Brighteon AI Engine and New Features (0:10)

- Details of the Enoch Financial Coach (2:21)

- Development and Future Plans for Brighteon AI (5:13)

- Interview with Dr. Kirk Moore and Health Freedom (6:24)

- Special Report and Video Demonstration of Enoch 2.0 (7:58)

- Advantages of Unas and AI Wars (10:28)

- Gold and Silver Market Analysis (37:54)

- Predictions on Currency Collapse and Military Conflict (44:31)

- Preparation for Economic Instability and Food Security (44:49)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (45:06)

- Gold and Silver Market Analysis (45:21)

- Introduction to Gold Backs (1:24:40)

- Investment Strategies and Financial Advice (1:28:27)

- Economic Predictions and Market Trends (1:29:00)

- Preparedness and Survival Strategies (1:34:17)

- Interview with Dr. Kirk Moore (1:37:32)

- Medical Freedom and Ethical Practices (1:56:06)

- The Role of AI in Medicine (2:05:54)

- The Future of Health and Medicine (2:20:55)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (2:26:53)





