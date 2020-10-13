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Jesus' Interpreter
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39 views • October 13, 2020
How do you explain away the things Jesus said? In this video, a YouTuber named NonStampCollecter explains how the words of Jesus need to be "interpreted" to really understand what he meant. Obviously, obedience to God is not what Jesus was advocating 2000 years ago...right? Wrong! As Christians, we have a responsibility to do what Jesus said, and that is especially true for everything Jesus said about money and materialism
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