© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
World War Amnesty | Styxhexenhammer666 and Stefan Molyneux
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • November 15, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3829/world-war-amnesty-styxhexenhammer666-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3829-world-war-amnesty-styxhexenhammer666-and-stefan-molyneux
President Donald Trump's controversial Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals [DACA] repeal has lead to significant fallout across the political spectrum. The decision to phase out the unconstitutional executive order came as U.S. States planned to challenge DACA in court if the Trump administration had not acted.
Stefan Molyneux is joined by Styxhexenhammer666 to debate President Trump's decision, the push for Congress to pass The DREAM Act to replace DACA, the reality of demographic change in the United States and what this means for the Trump administration moving forward.
Styxhexenhammer666 is an independent political commentator and YouTube content creator.
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/styxhexenhammer666
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/styx666official
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/Styxhexenhammer666
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3829-world-war-amnesty-styxhexenhammer666-and-stefan-molyneux
President Donald Trump's controversial Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals [DACA] repeal has lead to significant fallout across the political spectrum. The decision to phase out the unconstitutional executive order came as U.S. States planned to challenge DACA in court if the Trump administration had not acted.
Stefan Molyneux is joined by Styxhexenhammer666 to debate President Trump's decision, the push for Congress to pass The DREAM Act to replace DACA, the reality of demographic change in the United States and what this means for the Trump administration moving forward.
Styxhexenhammer666 is an independent political commentator and YouTube content creator.
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/styxhexenhammer666
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/styx666official
Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/Styxhexenhammer666
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.