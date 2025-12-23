Washington State leadership has failed — and the consequences are no longer theoretical

In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down three alarming stories that expose a complete collapse of accountability in Washington government. For seven years, the state illegally issued hundreds of commercial driver’s licenses to people who never qualified — putting dangerous drivers on America’s highways. At the same time, Thurston County faces massive budget shortfalls while law enforcement and public safety remain on the chopping block. And in Tumwater, a public school teacher openly refused to teach a 10-year-old child because of his family’s conservative beliefs.





These are not isolated incidents. They are symptoms of a system where ideology has replaced competence, politics has replaced responsibility, and everyday families are paying the price.





This is what happens when government stops serving the people — and starts protecting itself.





All our links:





Webpage: leftcoastnews.net

You Tube: https://youtube.com/@theleftcoastnews?si=wFCeutXfp63Ox24H

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LeftCoastNews

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/behindthelinepodcast/home

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0mV4GTLkP4wI

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1xijAPgJuWbBfS3MU7bZrC

Substack: https://behindthelinepodcast.substack.com/

The Newscasters Studio: https://thenewscasters.com/behind-the-lines/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/share/1EZUHQ7gto/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/johnbehindtheline?igsh=MWpyZmNiMmFoOGw3bQ==

X: https://x.com/wackyleftcoast?t=fi7ArcHdzEG6t9eypd8nAA&s=09

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@BehindTheLinePodcast

Telegram: https://t.me/behindthelinePNW





#LeftCoastNews #WashingtonState #GovernmentFailure #FailedLeadership #PublicSafety

#ConservativeNews #PatriotNews #AccountabilityMatters #CommonSense

#LawAndOrder #ProtectOurKids #GovernmentIncompetence #WApolitics

#CDLScandal #BudgetCrisis #ParentsRights #EducationCrisis

#AmericaFirst #WeThePeople #TruthInMedia















