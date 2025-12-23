Washington State leadership has failed — and the consequences are no longer theoretical

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down three alarming stories that expose a complete collapse of accountability in Washington government. For seven years, the state illegally issued hundreds of commercial driver’s licenses to people who never qualified — putting dangerous drivers on America’s highways. At the same time, Thurston County faces massive budget shortfalls while law enforcement and public safety remain on the chopping block. And in Tumwater, a public school teacher openly refused to teach a 10-year-old child because of his family’s conservative beliefs.
These are not isolated incidents. They are symptoms of a system where ideology has replaced competence, politics has replaced responsibility, and everyday families are paying the price.
This is what happens when government stops serving the people — and starts protecting itself.
