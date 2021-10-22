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SHOCKING: Dr Carrie Madej Releases FIRST LOOK at Pfizer Vial Contents
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121 views • October 22, 2021
EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS AND IMAGES: Dr. Carrie Madej joined "The Stew Peters Show" with images that should shock the entire world, and should immediately be investigated by lawmakers. The shots need to be stopped IMMEDIATELY! Call your elected representative, email them these images and DO NOT STOP until we get ACTION!
RELATED LINKS:
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vnzy9f-shocking-dr.-carrie-madej-releases-first-look-at-pfizer-vial-contents.html
RELATED LINKS:
Support Stew Peters' efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media:
https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
See all of Stew's content at
https://StewPeters.TV
Dr. Zelenko Protocol:
www.zStackProtocol.com
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/vnzy9f-shocking-dr.-carrie-madej-releases-first-look-at-pfizer-vial-contents.html
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