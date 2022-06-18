Microplastic Detox

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Microplastics in the ocean, air, water and now in the snow in the Artic snow. Microplastics are found in the blood, liver and brains of most people. Although there is no information available on the detox of microplastics, we can use the detox protocols for removing micro particulates from the human body.
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