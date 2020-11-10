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I'll Meet You There (At The Altar of Prayer)
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7 views • November 10, 2020
This is a song about not being able to be there physically with a person, but being there in spirit with them. During this tough time of separation from loved ones, it is nice to know someone who will be there with you spiritually to pray with them. The Bible tells us in Matthew 18:20 that where two or more are gathered together in my name, I am with them in their midst. We must never forget that, no matter how alone we feel.
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