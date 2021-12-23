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Do You Have a Biochemical Imbalance? - Dr. Breggin's Simple Truths
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3153 views • December 23, 2021
This video was originally posted to YouTube on Jul 20, 2012. It had 165,644 views and 3.7K likes.
Simple Truth Series @ https://breggin.com/video-series/ ... Trailblazing psychiatrist Peter R. Breggin, MD in his first of the series: Simple Truths About Psychiatry: Do You Have A Biochemical Imbalance? Dr. Breggin debunks the myth of biochemical imbalance and examines what is known about "mental illness." Further information may be found on Dr. Breggin's website and in his many books, including his latest: "Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families." See more at his website http://www.breggin.com
Simple Truth Series @ https://breggin.com/video-series/ ... Trailblazing psychiatrist Peter R. Breggin, MD in his first of the series: Simple Truths About Psychiatry: Do You Have A Biochemical Imbalance? Dr. Breggin debunks the myth of biochemical imbalance and examines what is known about "mental illness." Further information may be found on Dr. Breggin's website and in his many books, including his latest: "Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal: A Guide for Prescribers, Therapists, Patients and Their Families." See more at his website http://www.breggin.com
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