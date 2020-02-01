The War of Armageddon, The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan

The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan speaks at Cramton Auditorium at Howard University, Washington, DC, on June 19, 1982.



Lost•Found Films



Transcript:



The War of Armageddon: The end of white supremacy & neocolonial rule



We live in a world that is moving steadily toward the final conflict, the final war that will determine who will live on our planet and under what conditions.



The battle that is now raging in the Middle East, and brush fires which are springing up throughout our planet, are the signals of the beginning of that dreaded war which is spoken of in the scriptures of the Bible called the War of Armageddon.



All the nations of the earth have a part to play in this final war. The government of America understands that as a man soweth so shall he also reap. Consequently, in this great day of war arms to America is more precious to America than butter and eggs to the poor.



As nations around this planet ruin their economies to buy the armaments of war in preparation for this great conflict which is now going on, which former President Nixon talked about in his book, in which he said America was already losing in that war. He understands, and will understand it better—not by and by—but in just a few more days...



The word armageddon, the Honorable Elijah Muhammad taught us, means armies; the first three letters a-r-m. And it is the arm of a man or women that signals the strength of that women. It is the arm of the nation that represents the strength of that nation. And out of the word arm you get the word armies and arms. Every nation today has an army in preparation for this final war.



Every nation of earth is buying weapons like never before to wage the battle. Armies gathered together for the doom. The doom of civilization of exploitation. The doom of a civilization built on greed and materialism, and not on real human moral, ethical, and spiritual values.



It is the doom of colonialism. It is the doom of imperialism. It is the doom of racism. It is the doom of western white supremacy. It is the doom of the western world...!