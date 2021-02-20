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Night Light - A nocturnal musical shortfilm
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0 view • February 20, 2021
A short musical clip shot and edited by Eddy Juillerat, with the music from Marsen Jules "Brouillard" (means "fog" in french).
Captured with a BlackMagicDesign Cinema Camera.
Edited and graded with DaVinci Resolve 12.5
Music Published under Creative Commons
Usage: Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs
Downloaded from archive.org, part of the idmix06 from Ideal Standard
29/11/04: 70 minutes of net ambient meant for lonely night wandering. First broadcasted on RBS / Strasbourg
archive.org/details/idmix06
MARSEN JULES: "Brouillard"
sutemos.net/
Captured with a BlackMagicDesign Cinema Camera.
Edited and graded with DaVinci Resolve 12.5
Music Published under Creative Commons
Usage: Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs
Downloaded from archive.org, part of the idmix06 from Ideal Standard
29/11/04: 70 minutes of net ambient meant for lonely night wandering. First broadcasted on RBS / Strasbourg
archive.org/details/idmix06
MARSEN JULES: "Brouillard"
sutemos.net/
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