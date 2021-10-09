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Technological Power of Ra, the Ancient City of Heliopolis, & the Secrets of Solar Energy [07.10.2021]
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163 views • October 09, 2021
Ancient Civilizations Series - follow this link to learn more - https://bit.ly/Ancient_Civilizations_...
Our team of luminaries examine the materials of the pyramids and the obelisks, as well as their geometrical construction, to see how they used the sun to generate and distribute electricity. It seems that this civilization was more advanced than history gives credit. We also discover that the gifts of Ra include more than solar power. The energy emanating from such an array would have affected the minds of those nearby. If we learn these secrets, could we once again harness the energy of Ra which radiates to raise consciousness, fuel society, and nourish the state of the world?
Featuring: Chris Dunn, Johnny Enoch, Matias De Stefano, Andrew Collins, Freddy Silva, William Henry, Tricia McCannon, Nassim Haramein, Sonja Grace, Gregg Braden, Jack Cary
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia
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13,642 views Premiered 22 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
472K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yd0o1gKyRK4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Our team of luminaries examine the materials of the pyramids and the obelisks, as well as their geometrical construction, to see how they used the sun to generate and distribute electricity. It seems that this civilization was more advanced than history gives credit. We also discover that the gifts of Ra include more than solar power. The energy emanating from such an array would have affected the minds of those nearby. If we learn these secrets, could we once again harness the energy of Ra which radiates to raise consciousness, fuel society, and nourish the state of the world?
Featuring: Chris Dunn, Johnny Enoch, Matias De Stefano, Andrew Collins, Freddy Silva, William Henry, Tricia McCannon, Nassim Haramein, Sonja Grace, Gregg Braden, Jack Cary
What is GAIA? - World’s Largest Online Media Library of over 9000 Alternative Media Genre Films/Original Shows and much much more… Check It Out - follow this link http://bit.ly/What_Is_Gaia
What other TV SHOWS DOES GAIA HAVE? Find out NOW - follow this link http://bit.ly/Whats_On_Gaia
Are there movies on GAIA? YES! Follow this link - http://bit.ly/Gaia_Has_Movies
13,642 views Premiered 22 hours ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
472K subscribers
https://youtu.be/yd0o1gKyRK4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
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