Paul James with Reinette Senum on The History of Our Enslavement in America Under the Guise of Democracy

Mirrored from: https://reinettesenumsfoghornexpress.substack.com/p/the-lost-political-history-of-america

Original title: The Lost Political History of America is Revealed

This interview with Paul James will be an eye-opener for the vast majority of Americans.





Our history is not what we have been led to believe.





The loss of our Republican government since President Lincoln is revealed in this riveting historical review that we were never taught in school…. and by design.





Lawful government was to protect our “unalienable” rights, not inalienable rights as we have come to know.





The civil war, tormented by the Rothschilds London and Rothchild’s France, was not intended to free slaves but to indenture and bankrupt America to establish a new form of government in 1871 through the Act of 1871.





This act established a municipal government of the District of Columbia, replacing this country's “original organic” government. The people who established this corporate, municipal government had no authority to do so, and in fact, we have been operating under a defacto corporation since the 1870s that has become completely tyrannical to the point of attempting to genocide us…..





While we believe we have representatives that have taken an oath to “protect us from enemies foreign and domestic,”… as I have reported earlier, here, the oath has been manipulated to allow America to be infiltrated, put under foreign control, and with a foreign agenda to collapse California and America.