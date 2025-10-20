Israeli MOB chases journalist Jasper Nathaniel away from the scene - part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 1, Prior Video: ‘Don’t f*cking HIT HER!’
American journalist records BRUTAL attack by Israeli settlers on Palestinian olive farmers
Elderly woman CLUBBED by masked settler
Footage from Jasper Nathaniel
Part 2, This Video:
Israeli MOB chases journalist Jasper Nathaniel away from the scene
Throwing stones, torching a car left behind
Nathaniel – seen running in black – says IDF LURED Palestinians into settler ambush
Footage via Ihab Hassan