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COVID 19 - PATENT 060606 (''NEXT GENERATION'' VAX)
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34 views • January 13, 2022
SOURCE: THE KING IS COMING
YOU TUBE LINK:
https://youtu.be/Cto6egPrj9M
PROJECT ROOFTOP PDF on Anthony’s site:
Link:
https://www.anthonypatch.com/patreon/From%20the%20Rooftop.pdf
YOU TUBE LINK:
https://youtu.be/Cto6egPrj9M
PROJECT ROOFTOP PDF on Anthony’s site:
Link:
https://www.anthonypatch.com/patreon/From%20the%20Rooftop.pdf
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