"Antennas" Rancid Lyric Video



Your selling sexism your selling racism

Your selling anything you get your fucking hands on

An understanding, you got a plan in a

Presentation to advertisers who demand it

When you plan that

Your antennas are pointed in the right direction

You make a deal in any situation

So with no evacuation

Let California fall into the fucking ocean

Oh they talk to ya, oh your the town man

High profile Hollywood scum-bag

It's a done deal, signed and sealed

Deal makers making it all happen

When you plan that

Your antennas are pointed in the right direction

You make a dead in any situation

So with no evacuation

Let California fall into the fucking ocean

Let California fall into the fucking ocean!

Let California fall into the fucking ocean!

Let California fall into the fucking ocean!!!