SwedishSkies 23/09/23. Jamtland, aren't you sick of this?

I know I am. Begrudged even *one* sunny day, HAARP telltale ridges proving emf manipulation of toxic chemical "clouds" overhead. Right overhead. Wtf are we breathing in on a daily basis?

(Rhetorical question...the air, soil and water has been analysed more than once, so I know)

Someone explain to me, please, why so many millenials believe the climate hoax when the *real* manmade ecological crime is occuring right over our heads and nobody is fighting them on it?

I'll keep asking..where are the engineers or plane guys capable of disabling the spraying mechanisms on these flights? Why isn't anyone trying to do that? I watched a vid not too long ago where a small plane cropduster man was selling his plane. He showed the spraying mechanism and bragged about receiving ten dollars per gallon of chemicals sprayed from the US Gov.



So I'll assume his friends and family know he does this? And they're ok with it. Because, money.....

People like that make me sick to my stomach. If they have children, I hope they never get to witness what this sh*t is doing to their lungs.

Come on Swedes..rediscover your backbone! Question your toxic skies, stop pretending to the world Sweden has zero issues and start living in the real world.



https://exitwho.se/

