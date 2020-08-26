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Paul Weston - The Horrific Reality of Black Lives Matter
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22 views • August 26, 2020
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VIDEO INFO: In this video Paul Weston (Subscribe to him on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClCJ4KEsWkhzvvxftRf0FYw) exposes the true identity and intent of Black Lives Matter. The video exposes it's radical, terroristic ties to the Black Panthers and more! This is a very educational video...a MUST WATCH for all truth seekers.
Black Panther 10 Point Plan: https://www.zinnedproject.org/materials/black-panthers-ten-point-program
Black Lives Matter 10 Point Plan: https://web.archive.org/web/20150602070743/http://blacklivesmatter.com/state-of-the-black-union
Original Video gathered from Paul Weston's YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/YtMGdsDNkrI
Reshare this incase they take it down from Paul Weston's and our YouTube channel! Don't let the truth be silenced by those who hate it.
2020 is really starting to look like 1968.
1968 was perhaps the most tumultuous year since the end of the second World War. You had the assassinations of both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and Robert Kennedy. The Vietnam War was raging, This was the year the Black Panthers and Weather Underground were also created. You had riots, protests in the streets and a complicit media and Hollywood all fanning the flames of racial tensions and division....JUST LIKE NOW!!!
#AllLivesMatter, #BlackLivesMatter, #BlackPantherParty
VIDEO INFO: In this video Paul Weston (Subscribe to him on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClCJ4KEsWkhzvvxftRf0FYw) exposes the true identity and intent of Black Lives Matter. The video exposes it's radical, terroristic ties to the Black Panthers and more! This is a very educational video...a MUST WATCH for all truth seekers.
Black Panther 10 Point Plan: https://www.zinnedproject.org/materials/black-panthers-ten-point-program
Black Lives Matter 10 Point Plan: https://web.archive.org/web/20150602070743/http://blacklivesmatter.com/state-of-the-black-union
Original Video gathered from Paul Weston's YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/YtMGdsDNkrI
Reshare this incase they take it down from Paul Weston's and our YouTube channel! Don't let the truth be silenced by those who hate it.
2020 is really starting to look like 1968.
1968 was perhaps the most tumultuous year since the end of the second World War. You had the assassinations of both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr and Robert Kennedy. The Vietnam War was raging, This was the year the Black Panthers and Weather Underground were also created. You had riots, protests in the streets and a complicit media and Hollywood all fanning the flames of racial tensions and division....JUST LIKE NOW!!!
#AllLivesMatter, #BlackLivesMatter, #BlackPantherParty
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