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Аборт. За гранью.
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31 views • August 31, 2021
Старец Паисий Святогорец - один из самых известных подвижников ХХ века в Греции, молитвы и советы которого спасли многих обращавшихся к нему за советом, в сложной ситуации, людей от роковых поступков.
Старец Паисий ушел в Мир иной 12.07.1994г , но, и сейчас помогает тому,
кто обращается к нему с молитвой о помощи.
Молитвы и Акафист Святому Паисию Святогорцу можно найти в Интернете,
здесь я помещу одну из молитв.
Материалы в видео;
Книга " Подвижник Панагуды", " Воспоминания о Старце Паисии".
Текст читает A. Seit
Elder Paisiy Svyatorets is one of the most famous ascetics of the twentieth century in Greece, whose prayers and advice saved many people who turned to him for advice in a difficult situation from fatal deeds.
Elder Paisius left for another world on 12.07.1994, but, and now he helps that
who turns to him with a prayer for help.
Prayers and Akathist to St. Paisius the Holy Mountain can be found on the Internet,
here I will place one of the prayers.
Materials in the video;
Book "Devotee of Panaguda", "Memories of Elder Paisia".
Text read by A. Seit
Старец Паисий ушел в Мир иной 12.07.1994г , но, и сейчас помогает тому,
кто обращается к нему с молитвой о помощи.
Молитвы и Акафист Святому Паисию Святогорцу можно найти в Интернете,
здесь я помещу одну из молитв.
Материалы в видео;
Книга " Подвижник Панагуды", " Воспоминания о Старце Паисии".
Текст читает A. Seit
Elder Paisiy Svyatorets is one of the most famous ascetics of the twentieth century in Greece, whose prayers and advice saved many people who turned to him for advice in a difficult situation from fatal deeds.
Elder Paisius left for another world on 12.07.1994, but, and now he helps that
who turns to him with a prayer for help.
Prayers and Akathist to St. Paisius the Holy Mountain can be found on the Internet,
here I will place one of the prayers.
Materials in the video;
Book "Devotee of Panaguda", "Memories of Elder Paisia".
Text read by A. Seit
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