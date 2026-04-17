BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Covid-19 vaccines are poisons, says Sasha Latypova (April 7, 2026)
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10208 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
314 views • 3 days ago

Sasha Latypova, retired Pharma R&D Executive, tells Clayton Morris on "Redacted News" on April 7, 2026:

"Government officials should have known, and of course, they did know."

"These [Covid-19] injections are indistinguishable from biochemical weapons because they're poisons."

"They're poisons."

"Technically poisons, scientifically poisons, medically poisons, legally and forensically [poisons], in any way you look at it, [the Covid-19 vaccines are] a poison."

"Professor Francis Boyle, who was a law professor... who has written biological weapons convention and related laws, he was willing to testify that these products [the Covid-19 vaccines] are bioweapons, and that they fit the definition of the bioweapons under the convention."

"And 3 weeks after he agreed to testify, he suddenly died."


Clayton Morris says:

"It all appeared to the world as if this thing [Covid-19] came out of nowhere."

"But it didn't."

"That's the explosive question being raised by newly published material from Sasha Latypova, who centered on leaked internal AstraZeneca audio, that she says points back to a Pentagon-planned DARPA-linked pandemic program dating back to the year 2017."

"In other words, major players inside the government, [and] Big Pharma, were already treating it as a national security operation years before most Americans or people living around the world even understood what was happening."

"Sasha Latypova worked at the highest levels of Big Pharma as a medical device R&D executive, and now she spends her time exposing fraud and lies inside the pharmaceutical industry as a journalist and researcher."

"Sasha joins us now."

"Great to have you back on the show."

"It's been a number of years, but thank you for your latest work on this."

"Great to see you."

----------------

The full 43-minute interview is posted here:

https://x.com/RedactedNews/status/2041478596355830008

and here:

https://rumble.com/v783p9o-these-covid-19-vaccine-death-numbers-are-being-blocked-by-the-white-house-d.html

----------------

Sasha Latypova's Substack is here:

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/

-------------------

Mirrored - Fat News

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
poisonscovid-19 vaccinessasha latypova
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Terrain: The Workshops&#8221; on BrightU: Historical remedy reemerges for modern detoxification and disease reversal

“Terrain: The Workshops” on BrightU: Historical remedy reemerges for modern detoxification and disease reversal

Jacob Thomas
Could VITAMIN D be your brain&#8217;s best defense against dementia? New study reveals surprising link

Could VITAMIN D be your brain’s best defense against dementia? New study reveals surprising link

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Ramon Tomey
The Window Is Closing: AI Chatbots Are Poisoning Public Health with Misinformation

The Window Is Closing: AI Chatbots Are Poisoning Public Health with Misinformation

Morgan S. Verity
Pediatricians warn: GMO foods linked to increased glyphosate exposure in children

Pediatricians warn: GMO foods linked to increased glyphosate exposure in children

Belle Carter
Large-Scale Study Links Increased Daily Movement to Reduced Cancer Risk

Large-Scale Study Links Increased Daily Movement to Reduced Cancer Risk

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy