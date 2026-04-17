Covid-19 vaccines are poisons, says Sasha Latypova (April 7, 2026)

Sasha Latypova, retired Pharma R&D Executive, tells Clayton Morris on "Redacted News" on April 7, 2026:

"Government officials should have known, and of course, they did know."

"These [Covid-19] injections are indistinguishable from biochemical weapons because they're poisons."

"They're poisons."

"Technically poisons, scientifically poisons, medically poisons, legally and forensically [poisons], in any way you look at it, [the Covid-19 vaccines are] a poison."

"Professor Francis Boyle, who was a law professor... who has written biological weapons convention and related laws, he was willing to testify that these products [the Covid-19 vaccines] are bioweapons, and that they fit the definition of the bioweapons under the convention."

"And 3 weeks after he agreed to testify, he suddenly died."





Clayton Morris says:

"It all appeared to the world as if this thing [Covid-19] came out of nowhere."

"But it didn't."

"That's the explosive question being raised by newly published material from Sasha Latypova, who centered on leaked internal AstraZeneca audio, that she says points back to a Pentagon-planned DARPA-linked pandemic program dating back to the year 2017."

"In other words, major players inside the government, [and] Big Pharma, were already treating it as a national security operation years before most Americans or people living around the world even understood what was happening."

"Sasha Latypova worked at the highest levels of Big Pharma as a medical device R&D executive, and now she spends her time exposing fraud and lies inside the pharmaceutical industry as a journalist and researcher."

"Sasha joins us now."

"Great to have you back on the show."

"It's been a number of years, but thank you for your latest work on this."

"Great to see you."

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The full 43-minute interview is posted here:

https://x.com/RedactedNews/status/2041478596355830008



and here:

https://rumble.com/v783p9o-these-covid-19-vaccine-death-numbers-are-being-blocked-by-the-white-house-d.html

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Sasha Latypova's Substack is here:

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/

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Mirrored - Fat News

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