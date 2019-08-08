Ouch, What Bit Me How to Identify Common Bug Bites and What To Do About It

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Sometimes, knowing what kind of insect bit us can be helpful, to know how to lessen the pain, swelling, and itchiness. With that in mind, we’re going to show you five of the most common insect bites, their symptoms, and how they should be treated.