Tour of swanky downtown Denver "crib" and gamifying "being present"

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In this #FlashbackFriday vlog, I show off the swank bachelor pad where I once lived in Denver's Prado building and share a few dream home hacks.
Read more about 🔖 Lifehacking real estatehttps://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-lifestyle/37-get-your-dream-home
Learn more about 🧠 Brain training
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/nootropics/872-100-days-brain-training