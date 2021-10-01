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Nurse Whistleblower | Sedated Patients at risk of COVID Jab
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519 views • October 01, 2021
Corrine Lund is a nurse who has absolutely had enough of the lies. Lund came forward on "The Stew Peters Show" to reveal what she has witnessed, first-hand, during the past year, and could barely contain her emotions as she described the hostile environment.
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Stew Peters & Corrine Lund
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: Stew Peters & Corrine Lund
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