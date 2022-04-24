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How to Harness Distilled White Vinegar to Remove Geoengineered Clouds that Block the Sun?
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841 views • April 24, 2022
I found this and thought I would share. This is the description:
https://t.me/ConvoyToTheWorld/3323
How to harness distilled white winegar. Share it with everyone.
Find more cures and tips join the herbalism group: https://t.me/+fmBQBGo20pYwM2Q0
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At this point in our technical evolution we have a lot of 5G towers that cause damage, cell poisoning, radiation poisoning, but we can do something about it.
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share
https://t.me/ConvoyToTheWorld/3323
How to harness distilled white winegar. Share it with everyone.
Find more cures and tips join the herbalism group: https://t.me/+fmBQBGo20pYwM2Q0
Share
At this point in our technical evolution we have a lot of 5G towers that cause damage, cell poisoning, radiation poisoning, but we can do something about it.
Protection against 5G, more info here: https://dq271.isrefer.com/go/pendant/AUL651/
share
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