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Ye Shall Hear of Wars and Rumors of Wars
High Hopes
High Hopes
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69 views • September 12, 2023

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Sep 12, 2023


According to the Word, when we hear about Wars and Rumors of Wars, we know that we are entering the end-times. Today we take a look at North Korea that launches First Attack Submarine with Tactical Nuclear Weapons. Kim stressed that he will build more submarines, and they will be nuclear-powered. We also take a look at a new prophecy and with all that is shares, it looks like “Nuclear War is just a second Away”.


00:00 - Ye Shall Hear of Wars and Rumors of Wars

02:18 - Desperate KM try to seduce Bharat

03:43 - N Korea launch Sub with Nuclear Weapons

07:01 - US Canadian War Ships

09:30 - Nuclear War Seconds Away

15:49 - Prepare

18:20 - Summery

20:33 - Joseph’s Kitchen

22:56 - Cornerstone Asset Metals


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


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http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club

To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:

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Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club


Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology

to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology


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to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!

OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only


Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/

for "God's Treasure Offer".


Email Pastor Stan:

[email protected]


Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112


For Tithes and Offerings please visit:

https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church


Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:

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Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/


Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/


Become a Ministry Member here:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership


Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:

http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon


Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/


Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"

Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/


Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/


Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:

http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/


Visit our Download Section here:

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Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/C4c829AFR1nM

Keywords
christianprophecyend timesnorth koreawarsnuclear warkimprepareprophecy clubrumors of warsstan johnsonbharattactical nuclear weaponsfirst attack submarineus canadian war ships
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