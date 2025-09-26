❗️Russia has a specific program to help Westerners move to Russia!

Adding:💥 There were Russian strikes in Odessa last night.

Also adding, a section of the Russian railway was blown up in the Pskov region, the governor reported.

According to him, this happened around 5 a.m. near the Plyussa station.

"No casualties. There was no derailment of the train. Emergency services are working at the scene. Please remain calm," wrote the head of the region, Vedernikov, and posted a photo from the explosion site.